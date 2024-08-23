Man shot dead at Dublin apartment complex near elementary school; suspect sought

Watch: Scene of shooting at Dublin apartment complex

A shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in Dublin left a man dead, authorities said.

Dublin police said the shooting happened at Emerald Park Apartment Homes on the 5500 block of Hacienda Avenue at about 2:21 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby Dougherty Elementary School was placed on lockdown and during the investigation and the area around Hacienda Avenue and Central Parkway was closed to traffic. Police said on social media at 4:27 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and streets reopened.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed. There was no suspect description but police said a suspect was outstanding.

Police said there appeared to be no ongoing threat to public safety.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.