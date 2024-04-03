Suspect arrested after man found dead in bushes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD - A homicide suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead in bushes in Fairfield last month, police said on Wednesday.

The Fairfield Police Department responded to a report of a man lying in the bushes on the north side of Travis Boulevard, near Interstate 80, in the early morning hours of March 20.

Police said the man, later identified as 43-year-old Zebulon Ira Baldwin, was dead. How he died is unknown.

During the course of the investigation, Baldwin's death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they arrested 39-year-old Erick Fredericks in connection with the death.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.