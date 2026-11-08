Sunday evening San José crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

A crash involving two vehicles on Tully Road killed one person and injured four other people, San José police said on Sunday.

The collision happened just before 5:45 p.m. between South White Road and Glen Angus Way, according to police.

A spokesperson for the San José Fire Department said the person who died was a passenger in one of the involved vehicles, and the driver of that vehicle has life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle had three occupants, all of whom had less severe injuries.

All four people that were injured were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police said southbound lanes on South White Road were closed between Cunningham Avenue and Tully Road, and Tully Road was closed between South White Road and East Capitol Expressway due to the crash.