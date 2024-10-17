Suit claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted Bay Area woman in Orinda home

A Bay Area woman has filed a lawsuit claiming Sean "Diddy" Combs and his entourage drugged and sexually assaulted her in an Orinda home six years ago.

The suit claims the assault was carried out as revenge for the woman telling Combs she believed he was involved in the death of Tupac Shakur during a FaceTime call.

The 63-page complaint filed on Oct. 15 includes graphic details of the alleged assault in an Orinda residence in March of 2018. The complaint noted that Combs reacted to the victim's comment and said she would "pay" for what she said.

A month later, according to the complaint, the plaintiff was asked to Orinda home of the defendant who had initiated the FaceTime call with Combs, saying he needed help with cancer medication. During her visit at the home, the plaintiff alleged that Combs and his entourage arrived, leading the plaintiff to believe she had been "set up" for the encounter.

According to the complaint, Combs proceeded to threaten the plaintiff with a knife, placing the blade against her face before sexually assaulting her with other members of his entourage.

The lawsuit is the latest to surface in the past week. Combs was accused of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy in a new wave of lawsuits filed in New York on Oct. 14.

Combs has been jailed in New York since September on criminal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.