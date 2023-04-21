Watch CBS News
Student at Hoover Middle School in San Jose arrested for carrying loaded gun

SAN JOSE - A student was arrested at Hoover Middle School in San Jose was arrested Friday for being in possession of a handgun, police said.

San Jose Police reported on social media just after 1 p.m. that units were at the school on 165 Park Ave. in the city's Rose Garden District to investigate a call of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

The unidentified juvenile was taken into custody and a loaded handgun was seized, police said. There were no threats made and police said there was no ongoing threat to the school or surrounding area,.

It was not clear whether the incident was on or outside of campus.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

