Strong waves hammer Pacifica coastline, causing flooding

A high surf advisory in Pacifica and across the Northern California coastline is predicting large breaking waves from 20 to 25 feet, with the occasional 35 foot wave at certain breakpoint.

With the Pacifica Pier still in shambles, Sunday's conditions led some to the coast along Beach Boulevard just to see the waves for themselves.

"One of them hit my truck. The waves came over and splashed all over my truck. Kinda crazy, never seen that," one wave watcher told CBS News Bay Area.

Some waves splashed over onto the elevated concrete, leading to flooding across lots and streets in the area. Sandbags that were placed ahead of time helped to mitigate some of the flows — but not all of them.

Videos on social media showing the large waves brought more people out to check out the situation. Some wave watchers drove from as far away as San Jose.

No one is advised to be out on the water during these advisories, as water reaches locations further and further inland — all the way up to a Taco Bell Cantina just off the shoreline.

The high surf advisory will remain in effect until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.