Storm front set to batter Tahoe; whiteout conditions shut down I-80

TRUCKEE -- Residents across the Sierra were bunkering in Thursday, bracing for fierce storm front with whiteout conditions already shutting down traffic on I-80 in both directions.

The storm will stretch across three days, sending wind chills plunging well below zero and adding three feet or more to the already impressive snowpack.

Conditions had already deteriorated enough to stymie drivers trying to beat the storm up to Tahoe. Caltrans and the Truckee officer of the CHP confirmed that traffic was being turned back in both directions on Interstate 80 due to spinouts and poor visibility. Eastbound traffic was being stopped in Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line.

There was not estimated time to reopen I-80 given by authorities. Chain controls are in effect across the region. For updates on road conditions, travelers should visit roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php and quickmap.dot.ca.gov

I-80 eastbound traffic is being held at Colfax and I-80 westbound traffic is being held at the Nevada State line due to whiteout conditions and spin outs. Expect long delays.. pic.twitter.com/bNRdtpuD0b — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 23, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory for the region until Saturday.

"Snow expected on Thursday into early Friday," the weather service in Reno warned. "Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 12 to 24 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph along Sierra ridgelines with gusts up to 35 mph in the Tahoe Basin."

The forecasters predicted the condition would whip up the waters of Lake Tahoe with waves ranging from 2 to 4 feet.

A second wintry blast with buffet the region on Friday through Saturday.

"Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches at lake level and 1 to 2 feet at the Sierra crest," the forecasters predicted for the second pulse. "Winds could gust as high as 60 mph along Sierra ridgelines."

The winds and snow was also setting the scenario for danger avalanche conditions.

"High intensity, rapidly accumulating snowfall along with gale force winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains," the weather service warned. "Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas."

The UC Sierra Snow Lab at near Donner Summit on I-80 already had a foot of new snow by 1 p.m. Thursday.

"We have had 16.5" of snow in the last 24 hours," the researcher tweeted. "Cold temperatures have given us light and fluffy snow with a snow-to-liquid ratio* of 16.5:1. We're expecting snowfall to increase today and tomorrow with another 3-4 feet by Saturday morning."