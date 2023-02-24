Downed trees, snow shuts down Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS -- A combination of downed trees, deep snow and ice shut down Highway 17 at the summit early Friday, one of multiple road closures as a winter storm battered the San Francisco Bay Area.

The storm front that ripped through the region with high winds on Tuesday has transitioned over to the next two days to rain, plunging temperatures and snow. Heavier precipitation began Thursday evening, unleashing torrential rains in San Francisco and another round of snow in parts of the North Bay, the East Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

For the first time in 12 years, the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warning for a wide swath of the Bay Area.

"Snow showers will continue through this morning along with locally strong and gusty winds that could reduce visibility with blowing snow," the weather service warned. "The snow level will rise to around 2000 to 2500 feet with total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches for elevations above 2500 ft."

Flurries fell above 1500 feet across the region and grew more intense the higher the elevation. The summit of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains is at 1800 feet.

The storm's havoc forced the California Highway Patrol to shut down the highway through the coastal mountains between Santa Cruz and the Silicon Valley.

Authorities also said there was a jack-knifed tractor trailer involved in a collision on southbound Highway 17 at Bear Creek Road in Los Gatos, adding to the problems. CHP estimated at least six inches of snow had fallen.

CHP were reporting additional highway closures around the Bay Area. Hazardous weather conditions shut down CA-9 west of Pierce Road in Saratoga, leaving all lanes blocked in both directions.

Heavy snow, downed trees and downed wires on CA-128 have shut down all lanes of that highway in both directions from the Mendocino/Sonoma County line to US-101 in Healdsburg.

BART officials were also reporting delays in the Transbay Tube in both the San Francisco and East Bay directions Friday morning.

The intitial 20-minute delay was due to unscheduled track maintenance, according to BART officials. BART sent out a Service Advisory about the delay at 5:25 a.m., but it was reduced to 10 minutes a short time later.

BART trains are also running at slower speeds due to inclement weather. Riders are asked to plan on adding 10 minutes to their planned travel times due to potential delays.

On Thursday, local residents prepared for Friday's wintry blast.

Longtime Redwood Estates resident Bill Rose woke up to a blanket of snow outside his home Thursday morning.

"It's always pretty, just so quiet with the snow coming down," he said.

"This is the first snow that we've had in the last 5 years, but in year's past we've had even more snow than this time."

And that's why bill says he's prepared for the power outages that come with extreme weather.

"It went out the day before yesterday about 6:30 pm, we're just sitting down to eat dinner and it got dark and we had to go dig out flashlights," he said.

He said the power came on 36 hours later. He used 5 gallons of gas to power his generator to keep his home in order.

While he has power, Rose is working on repairing his fence that blew over earlier this year.

The conditions in the Santa Cruz Mountains have already brought more people to the town store to stock up on supplies

"Ice, beer and firewood too," said Mirian Chi, who runs the Redwood Estates Store.

Redwood Estates Store is the go-to spot in town for all sorts of supplies. It is fully stocked with popular items and essentials, especially when residents are out of power.

Chi said her family has owned this store for 30 years. She sees an uptick in customers when the power goes out for longer stretches of time.

"There's been times when power's out for a couple weeks up here, it happens frequently, so when that happens people don't want to go to town," she said.

"I live up on the other side of the hill, I'm in Lexington hills and we lost power 6 hours, but we have a generator, so we're prepared," said employee Marc Russo.

Longtime resident Mona, who declined to give her last name, said she is experienced in dealing with weather-related power outages.

"We were told it wasn't going to come back until tonight at 10 pm, it came back on last night at 6:30, hallelujah," she said. "We have generators, we have water, we have food. we have supplies."

But she's thinking of other people who might not have access to the same.

"There's a lot of people up here that need the power. My neighbor had to go downtown because she's on medical," she said.