Stolen vehicles, bikes and guns recovered during Santa Rosa search

SANTA ROSA -- A 41-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested after a search of his home uncovered a cache of guns and dozens of stolen vehicles and bikes.

Santa Rosa police said Carl Kuhne was arrested on March 30 and booked into jail for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony felon/addict in possession of a firearm, felony possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kuhne is currently free on $30,000 bail.

According to authorities, as part of an investigation, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Leo Drive. Inside the house and on the property, they found:

• Four stolen vehicles (a travel trailer, a UTV, and two motorcycles)

• 22 bicycles. Five are confirmed stolen and the rest are suspected to be stolen.

• 27 guns (three handguns and 24 rifles and shotguns) including an unserialized firearm, commonly called a "ghost gun."

• Numerous other items believed to be stolen.

• A methamphetamine pipe.

Detectives are still actively investigating this case. Their investigation includes determining which items are stolen and returning them to the rightful owners. More charges will be added as appropriate.