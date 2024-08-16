Stockton gang arrest yields cache of 34 firearms and $100k in cash
STOCKTON -- An investigation into a gang in Stockton led to the seizure of 34 firearms and over $100,000 in suspected illegal proceeds, police said.
Police said their department and a task force from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had investigated the "Tiny Raskals Gang" on suspicion of criminal activities that included firearms trafficking, illegal weapons possession, gang membership and association, and violent crimes such as robbery, home invasion, and discharge of firearms.
A search warrant was conducted Wednesday at 12 different locations in the city with the assistance of several agencies.
The search allegedly revealed 34 firearms such as assault weapons, automatic machine guns, and illegally trafficked firearms, approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and a bulletproof vest.
Police said $105,000 in suspected illegal proceeds were also found.
Nine people, ages 18 to 39, were detained. Tyerese Nhean, 18, was arrested on suspicion of a home invasion robbery in 2022 as well as gang and weapon violations.
Josyah Day, 19, Koby Chan, 21, Tariq Shannon, 21, Sovject Soy, 22, Chitra Soy, 23, and Sophanne Chan, 25, were arrested for alleged gang and weapons violations.
Broun Ham, 29, and Kaimuang Saeyang, 39, were detained for suspected weapons violations.