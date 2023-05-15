Steep permit fee threatens free sidewalk libraries in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco couple's Little Free Library in front of their home has become the focal point of a debate about permits required by the city.

When Susan and Joe Myers set up a Little Free Library outside their home on Pine Street, it became a beloved gathering place, where anyone could take a book or donate one.

"It's such a surprise. Sometimes, when we go in and out, we say 'Wait a minute. We have to see what's inside the library,'" Myers said.

For the past ten years, it has been a source of joy for people who stop by.

"It's more than just a library. It's what the library brings to the neighborhood," said neighbor Jeffrey Clauss. "What makes this special is that it represents hundreds and hundreds of people all over the city."

KPIX

But someone's complaint to the city, pointing out the library didn't have a permit, triggered a visit by the Department of Public Works and a 30-day notice asking the Myers to remove their little house of happiness or apply for a minor encroachment permit.

"We don't go out and actively and proactively look for these things," said San Francisco Department of Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon.

Gordon said that an encroachment permit costs more than $1,400, not including annual fees. The department was required to respond because of the complaint.

"We weren't taking action or confiscating these things. It's really something to kickstart the conversation with the property owner to say how can we make this work," Gordon explained.

"The city is actually doing something about it, we heard. It's encouraging in that respect," Myers said.

The solution could be a new low-cost neighborhood benefit permit that DPW is working on which would allow for Little Free Libraries and benches to remain so long as they don't compromise the sidewalk or limit access to wheelchairs.

It's giving hope to neighbors who were willing to set up a GoFundMe account to save the library.

"In this city and particularly in this time it's important to have positivity and light being brought to all kinds of places," Clauss said.

"This is like a love story and good love stories never end," Myers said.

The last chapter in this saga hasn't been written yet but the end looks promising.

City officials haven't determined how much that low-cost permit will cost but the Department of Public Works said more details can be expected this summer.

San Francisco supervisor Catherine Stefani will introduce legislation that would waive fees for Little Free Libraries.