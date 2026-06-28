Stabbing near San Francisco's Civic Center leaves 2 injured, 2 arrested

Two people were hospitalized and two suspects were arrested after a stabbing Sunday evening near the area of San Francisco's Civic Center, officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded around 6:11 p.m. to the area of Seventh and Market streets following reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Two people believed to be connected to the stabbing were located and taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

The circumstances of the stabbings remain under investigation.