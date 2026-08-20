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San Jose police investigate after human skeletal remains found

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police in San Jose have launched an investigation after human skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a "suspicious circumstance" near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bayliss Drive in South San Jose after someone reported the remains. The Santa Clara County Office of Medical Examiner also went to the scene and took over the investigation.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. The person's identity was not released.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the Office of Medical Examiner for comment.

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