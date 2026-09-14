Suspect arrested after South San Francisco home intruder sexually assaults resident

A woman was sexually assaulted in her home by an intruder last week and a suspect was later arrested on multiple charges, authorities said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sept. 8 on Railroad Avenue east of Spruce Avenue at about 4:50 a.m. The South San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that residents of the home contacted police after the home invasion and that the victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation determined that the suspect broke into the residence before sexually assaulting the woman, and officers began an extensive search of the area. After gathering evidence, including surveillance images from other resident in the neighborhood, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old South San Francisco resident Deyver Flores-Sanchez.

Police said Flores-Sanchez and the victim did not know each other. On Sept. 9 at about 4 p.m., detectives took Flores-Sanchez into custody and following a search warrant at his home they recovered additional evidence that further connected him to the crime, police said.

Flores-Sanchez was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with intent to commit rape, forcible rape, criminal threats, and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900.