2 accused of running counterfeit operation from vacant South San Francisco home

Authorities on the Peninsula said they have arrested two people on multiple counts after they allegedly ran a counterfeiting operation from a vacant home.

According to South San Francisco police, officers were called to a home on Arroyo Drive around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found two suspects inside.

An investigation determined the suspects had forced entry into the home. The suspects then changed the locks and began an operation counterfeiting currency.

Officers said they also found evidence of identity theft, along with controlled substances.

The suspects, identified as 41-year-old Arvin Atilon Ibasan of San Francisco and 37-year-old Christopher Justi Roliz-Maguigad of Seaside were arrested.

Captain Tony Pinell told CBS News Bay Area that the home was a rental that was vacant at the time of the break in. It was not immediately known when the burglary took place and that there are "multiple victims" of identity theft.

Pinell said the case remains under investigation.

According to jail records, Ibasan and Roliz-Maguidad are accused of conspiracy, first-degree, burglary, forgery and identity theft. Ibasan is also accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roliz-Maguidad is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, while Ibasan is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact South San Francisco Police at 650-877-8900 to speak with a burglary detective.