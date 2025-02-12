$300K in fireworks seized from storage unit in South San Francisco

Authorities on the Peninsula said they have located thousands of pounds of fireworks at a storage facility Wednesday morning.

According to South San Francisco police, officers were called to a facility on Oyster Point Boulevard around 10 a.m. following a report of a "large amount of dangerous fireworks" inside one of the units. When they arrived, they found more than 5,000 pounds of fireworks, with an estimated value of more than $300,000.

Firefighters with the South San Francisco Fire Department along with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the facility to assist with the collection and safe storage of the fireworks. Police said Wednesday afternoon that there is no risk to public safety.

Additional details were not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department.