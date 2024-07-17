Man, 41, dies days after South Lake Tahoe shooting; suspect now facing homicide charge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A man is now facing homicide charges after the person who was shot in South Lake Tahoe last week died from their injuries.

Christopher Guzman, 28, was originally facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and has since been booked into the El Dorado County Jail without bail, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said.

Just before 6 a.m. on July 16, South Lake Tahoe police officers went to an address along Eloise Avenue near Tahoe Keys Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers located one victim, a 28-year-old man, who had injuries seemingly from blunt force trauma to the head. That man was treated at an area hospital and was later released.

A second victim, later identified as 41-year-old Dennis Crowe, was located with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, South Lake Tahoe police revealed that Crowe had died.

With Crowe's death, South Lake Tahoe police say Guzman is now being charged with homicide.

Guzman and the victims knew each other, and the incident was not a random act of violence, police said.