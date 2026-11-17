A Sonoma County man who was a martial arts instructor was arrested on felony charges for alleged sexual abuse of children, authorities said.

Petaluma police announced Saturday that 48-year-old Luis Menjivar Chicas of Petaluma was arrested following an investigation that began earlier this year. In January, officers received a report of a sexual assault allegedly involving Chicas and a 13-year-old victim.

During the investigation, Petaluma officers learned about a similar investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department in 2024 in which two additional victims reported sexual assaults by Chicas while they were juveniles.

Police said there was not enough evidence in 2024 to proceed with prosecuting Chicas.

In April, Petaluma police received a report from another family alleging Chicas abused two other children while renting a room in their home. Police said the alleged incidents took place over "multiple years."

Police said the three investigations were forwarded to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office. Authorities issued a felony warrant for Chicas for multiple charges, including two counts of lewd acts with children, assault with intent to commit a felony upon a juvenile, two counts of continued sexual abuse of a child under 14, lewd acts by force or fear and five counts of lewd acts with a child under 14.

On Saturday, officers pulled over Chicas and arrested him on the warrant without incident. Investigators learned that Chicas was a Taekwondo instructor and are working to determine if he was actively instructing students.

Chicas was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, where he remains in custody. According to jail records, Chicas is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact Detective Carlos Ramirez by calling 707-234-4540 or by emailing cramirez@cityofpetaluma.org.