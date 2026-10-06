Prescribed burn in Sonoma County prompts air quality advisory

Sonoma County said a prescribed burn near Bodega Bay Tuesday is causing poor air quality in the area.

The fire is burning inside Carrington Coast Ranch Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, between Coleman Valley Road and the Salmon Creek Estuary. Sonoma County Regional Parks said the burn is in coordination with Cal Fire and the county fire district.

Due to the prescribed burn, air quality in western and central Sonoma County may range from unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy or hazardous, according to the county health officer.

"High temperatures can worsen the effects of high Air Quality Index (AQI) events," the county said. "Older adults, pregnant people, children and individuals with heart or lung conditions are particularly susceptible to air pollution and should take extra precautions."

County officials said people should watch for symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, a scratchy throat, and unusual fatigue.