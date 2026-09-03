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Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes Sonoma County north of Santa Rosa

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A minor earthquake shook Sonoma County Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which has a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, struck near the Rodgers Creek Fault about two miles southeast of the community Larkfield-Wikiup, north of Santa Rosa.

According to reports from visitors to the USGS website, light to moderate shaking was felt in Santa Rosa and surrounding communities. Shaking was reportedly felt as far as San Francisco.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

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