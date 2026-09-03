Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes Sonoma County north of Santa Rosa

A minor earthquake shook Sonoma County Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which has a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, struck near the Rodgers Creek Fault about two miles southeast of the community Larkfield-Wikiup, north of Santa Rosa.

According to reports from visitors to the USGS website, light to moderate shaking was felt in Santa Rosa and surrounding communities. Shaking was reportedly felt as far as San Francisco.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.