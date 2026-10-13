Sonoma County Airport to SFO shuttle to offer security screening, deliver passengers to gate

A new shuttle from Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa to San Francisco International Airport will offer travelers the opportunity to check their bags and clear security beforehand, delivering passengers directly to their terminal.

On Monday, officials at both airports announced the "Straight to Gate: Sonoma County to SFO" service, which is being offered by the company Landline.

With the Straight to Gate service, passengers flying United, Alaska, Hawaiian or JetBlue out of SFO can check in, drop their bags and clear TSA security at Sonoma County Airport. Passengers will then board a secure coach that will make the roughly 75-mile trip nonstop to the airfield at SFO.

Once at SFO, passengers will go directly to their terminal and gate, and their bags will be transferred to their flight.

"Sonoma County already has a great local airport. Straight to Gate connects it to SFO's global network, so trips to anywhere in the world can start close to home," said David Sunde, Landline's founder and CEO.

"Our goal is to create a seamless travel experience for our guests, and this new service provides the most direct access to our terminals, making a connection to SFO easier than ever before," said SFO Director Mike Nakornkhet.

Sunde said additional airlines will be added "in the coming months."

Travelers returning to the North Bay will be able to take the Landline shuttle from SFO back to Sonoma County Airport, officials said.

Coaches are scheduled to leave Sonoma County Airport daily at 5, 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 1, 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Return trips leave SFO from about 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

One-way fares for the new service are $55 per adult, with children 15 and under free with a paying adult. The service is set to launch on November 17 with eight daily round trips, with reservations now open.

Landline offers a similar service in the Boston suburbs, where travelers to Logan International Airport are able to check-in and clear security before riding to the airport.