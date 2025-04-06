3-year-old struck by tractor near Petaluma dies, operator suspected of DUI, CHP says

Tractor driver arrested after child dies in collision in Sonoma County

The operator of a tractor is suspected of driving under the influence after a 3-year-old died when they were struck by the tractor on private property in Sonoma County Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said it responded to the 3100 block of Skillman Lane, located just outside of Petaluma city limits, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a deadly crash on private property.

An investigation determined that the child ran into a field where a man was driving a Bobcat tractor, the CHP said.

Officers said the child was then struck by the tractor and died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor, who has not been identified at this time, showed signs of intoxication, officers said. He was arrested for DUI and manslaughter, according to the CHP.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP Santa Rosa.