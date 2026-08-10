Young coyote found in illegal leg trap in Solano County rescued, group says

An animal rescue group in the Bay Area said it has rescued a young coyote that was recently found in an illegal trap.

According to the Solano Wildlife Rescue and Education Center, a female coyote was found in the trap near a creek, just off Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield. The coyote has since made a full recovery and was later released.

"Thankfully, a worker heard her crying and called for help. She was brought to us and then treated by our wildlife vet, Dr. Chen," the group said in a social media post Sunday.

Steel-jaw leghold traps and other "body-gripping traps" have long been prohibited in California. In 1998, voters passed Proposition 4, which banned certain traps and animal poisons for recreational and commercial animal trapping.

The group urged anyone who finds illegal traps to report them to the Department of Fish and Wildlife's CALTIP hotline. Violations can be reported by calling 888-334-2258, by texting "CALTIP" top 847411, or by submitting a tip on the CDFW website.