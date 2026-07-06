Overnight brush fire burns several acres near I-680 in Solano County

Fire crews in Solano County said forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that broke out early Monday morning near Benicia.

The fire, which was dubbed by firefighters as the Herman Fire, broke out around 12:50 a.m. off Lopes Road north of Lake Herman Road, near Interstate 680.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said they responded to the scene with four engines, two dozers and two hand crews. Firefighters from Fairfield, Benicia, American Canyon and the Suisun Fire Protection District also responded.

Forward progress was stopped at 1:52 a.m., according to Cal Fire As of about 6 a.m., the fire had burned 4.29 acres and was 50% contained.

Officials said crews are expected to remain at the scene through midday to secure the site.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.