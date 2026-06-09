Bay Area's Soccer Without Borders helping immigrant, refugee youth find community

With the World Cup approaching, a Bay Area nonprofit soccer program is reminding the community that the sport represents far more than competition.

During practice in Oakland, players with Soccer Without Borders run through drills focused on repetition, conditioning and teamwork. But for coach Neidry Lobato, the program's impact goes beyond the fundamentals of the game.

"Soccer Without Borders is a great program for everyone," Lobato said. "It's a great opportunity for immigrants who are starting a new chapter in their lives. It's like family. You always feel welcomed when you join us."

The organization serves immigrant and refugee youth adjusting to life in the United States, offering a sense of stability and belonging that extends beyond the field.

That support is especially meaningful as excitement builds ahead of the World Cup. Lobato said she hopes to use the global tournament as a teaching moment for her players.

"I'm excited for the World Cup," she said. "We're trying to have the girls watch some games so we can learn more about soccer and enjoy those matches."

For some involved in the program, soccer has been transformative. Dr. Hajar Abulfazl, a former co-captain of the Afghanistan women's national team, now coaches with the organization and credits the sport with shaping her voice and confidence.

"Being a soccer player gives you courage and the ability to make decisions," Abulfazl said. "I learned to speak up and stand in front of my family to share what I wanted. That came from playing soccer."

Coaches say that same sense of empowerment helps players navigate the challenges of resettlement, including language barriers and cultural adjustment.

"I want to help them as much as I can," Lobato said. "Starting in a new country without knowing the language is hard. That's what inspires me — being able to support them."

As the world prepares for soccer's biggest stage, the players and coaches in Oakland are building something just as meaningful at home — a community grounded in resilience, connection and opportunity.