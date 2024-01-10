Skier jumped in and helped search efforts after witnessing deadly Palisades Tahoe avalanche

1 dead, 1 injured in Palisades Tahoe avalanche; no further victims outstanding 1 dead, 1 injured in Palisades Tahoe avalanche; no further victims outstanding 05:19

OLYMPIC VALLEY – A skier who was on the lift during the deadly avalanche at Palisades Tahoe on Wednesday shared her story with CBS13.

Jen Winklepleck is a Tahoe-area local and avid skier.

She said the bus was five minutes late – a coincidence that may have saved her.

"I'm lucky that the bus was late because I would have been in that avalanche," Winklepleck said.

The avalanche happened around 9:30 a.m. above the GS gully area of the KT-22 lift at Palisades Tahoe.

Winklepleck and others who were on the chair jumped in to help with immediate search efforts.

"I hope that the people who were recovered are doing OK," Winklepleck said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that one person had died in the avalanche, while another person was hurt.

No other people are believed to be missing, authorities said.

"I'm here all the time, so my phone actually blew up because a lot of people were concerned I was in that avalanche," Winklepleck said.

All lifts at both Palisades and its sister resort Alpine are closed for the day.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the greater Tahoe area during the avalanche and will remain in effect through early Thursday.