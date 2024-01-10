Avalanche closes Palisades Tahoe ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Placer County – The Palisades Tahoe ski resort near Lake Tahoe is closed Wednesday following an avalanche.

The resort announced that an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side, specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22 around 9:30 a.m.

"Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day," Palisades Tahoe said on social media.

At approximately 9:30am today at Palisades Tahoe, an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side, specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22. Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day. pic.twitter.com/SpvwoUAsn9 — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) January 10, 2024

A resort spokesperson told Reno CBS affiliate KTVN-TV that there are no immediate word of injuries.

Around 10:45 a.m., the resort announced that operations at Palisades Tahoe and nearby Alpine Meadows resorts have been closed for the day.

All lift operations at Palisades and Alpine are closed for today.#palisadesops — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) January 10, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area through Thursday, with 12-18 inches of snow expected for Lake Tahoe communities and 18-24 inches above 7,000 feet west of Highway 89. The warning remains in effect through Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through this evening for locations above 3500 feet in the Sierra and southern Cascades. Expect difficult driving conditions and travel delays; mountain travel is highly discouraged! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OPj5SFq3XG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 10, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.