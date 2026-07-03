Silicon Valley faith-based co-working spaces emerging as AI prompts reflection on changing industry

A growing number of faith-based coworking spaces are emerging in Silicon Valley as some in the tech industry grapple with rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

Startup consultant Benjamin Tu has watched AI tools reshape the technology industry, disrupting businesses, eliminating jobs and making it harder for some startups to survive.

"So much change is happening," Tu said. "People are starting to seek out, what's going to happen to me?"

To help people navigate that uncertainty, Tu partnered with members of Valley Church of Cupertino to transform a small church café into a community gathering space that's open throughout the week, not just on Sundays.

"It's just turned into a very vibrant community space for the church," Tu said. "I see this as the prototype of what I'm building."

Tu believes a spiritual revival is underway within parts of the technology community.

A recent Gallup poll found that 40% of young men reported attending religious services at least monthly, the highest level recorded since 2012. The survey also found young men now surpass young women in saying religion is "very important" in their lives.

Robert Geraci, a professor of religion and culture at Knox College who has spent more than two decades studying artificial intelligence and religion, said periods of uncertainty often drive people toward faith communities.

"One thing we know in the sociological study of religion is that at times when people feel endangered, when they feel at risk, they do tend to increase things like church membership," Geraci said.

Geraci said AI is contributing to widespread uncertainty, from concerns about jobs and the economy to broader questions about the future.

"It's impossible to look at biotechnology, to look at AI, and say these things come with no risk, even if you're in favor of them," he said.

Tu said people across religious backgrounds are wrestling with similar questions.

"No matter what religion you're a part of, people are asking how is AI going to either help me or hurt me?" he said.

Geraci added that much of the renewed interest in religion reflects growing anxiety about an uncertain future.

"I think what we're seeing right now is an enormous amount of anxiety around the risks we all face," he said.

Tu has launched an initiative called Centerpoint Spaces, which aims to create coworking environments where entrepreneurs and technology professionals can work while exploring how faith intersects with the rapidly evolving AI industry.

"Silicon Valley has been one of the most unchurched regions in the nation, and that hasn't changed in the last 20, 30 years or more," Tu said.

Kurt Jones, a staff pastor at Valley Church of Cupertino, said the church hopes to provide both practical support and a welcoming environment for people working in technology.

"Having people of faith in that environment just makes us really proud to do that in a way that provides both excellent service, whatever the service is, as well as a place for Christian values to be incarnated in a real positive, tangible and relevant way," Jones said.

Tu said his ultimate goal is to create spaces where people can encounter faith outside the traditional church setting.

"Can they experience the church outside of the church?" he said.

Tu is currently searching for a permanent location for Centerpoint Spaces.