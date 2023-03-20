Sideshow halts traffic on I-5 in Stockton Sideshow halts traffic on I-5 in Stockton 00:22

STOCKTON - A chaotic scene unfolded on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Hammer Lane exit in Stockton on Sunday.

Several cars were seen doing donuts across all lanes, forcing traffic to come to a complete stop. According to the California Highway Patrol, all involved vehicles had scattered by the time they arrived at the scene, and no arrests were made. The incident resulted in traffic being stopped for about eight minutes.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least three cars participating in the sideshow.

While the number of sideshows in California has decreased, they remain a nuisance. Dozens of motorcyclists doing wheelies and spinning donuts tied up traffic Saturday afternoon on the famed Golden Gate Bridge.

A group of several dozen riders shut down traffic to conduct the illegal sideshow. A CHP cruiser attempted to intervene but was blocked by traffic and was unable to safely initiate a pursuit. One rider was eventually caught.