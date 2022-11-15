Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.

The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens who reported him wandering into a retail shop called Nixon in South Lake Tahoe last week.

Oakland Zoo

CDFW received the bear cub from the Homewood-based volunteer group Bear League and after initial examinations and treatment, the department contacted Oakland Zoo for further care and rehabilitation and the zoo's veterinary hospital.

"It's touch and go right now," said Dr. Alex Herman, Head of Veterinary Services at Oakland Zoo. "This cub is a tough little guy; despite his physical state, he's eating well and is in good spirits. We are putting our best efforts into practicing next-level medicine on him, and hope we can save his life."

On Tuesday morning, Nixon underwent an extensive medical examination, including bloodwork, x-rays, an ultrasound, a dermatology assessment, and a dental exam. The zoo said the cub's prognosis is extremely guarded, but hopeful.



Oakland Zoo

"Although this cub has serious medical issues, the Oakland Zoo team is highly capable and graciously agreed to further evaluate this cub and provide the best care possible. CDFW and the zoo will work together to determine the best course of action for the cub and to keep the public updated," said CDFW Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Brandon Munk in a prepared statement.



The zoo said the primary concern is the infected bone in his foot and his severe pneumonia. If he recovers, he will not be released into the wild due to being orphaned at such a young age and being unable to learn how to survive in the wild from his mother.