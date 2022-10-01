Shots fired Friday during carjacking in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica are investigating a Friday evening carjacking incident involving armed suspects.

Officers responded at 6:45 p.m. to the area of Humboldt Court on the report of a possible carjacking. Upon arrival, officers confirmed with the victim that his work van was stolen by at least two suspects armed with handguns. One of the suspects had fired several shots during the incident, though no one was injured.

Pacifica police later located the stolen van abandoned in a parking lot in the city. The contents of the van were emptied and the suspects had fled.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 359-4444 and refer to case number 22-2739.