Sherri Papini claims 2016 kidnapping story was true in trailer for new docuseries: "FBI said I made it all up."

SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the California mother of two convicted of lying to the FBI after faking her own kidnapping nearly a decade ago, is speaking out publicly for the first time in a new docuseries.

Papini, 42, is featured in the four-part series "Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie," which is produced by Investigation Discovery and releases on Max and ID on May 26.

Despite previously admitting to the hoax as part of a plea bargain, Papini is now back in the spotlight, claiming that everything she told investigators was true.

"I'm Sherri Papini. I was abducted and I was tortured, and the FBI said I made it all up," Papini says in the trailer for the docuseries.

Papini disappeared from her Redding neighborhood for 22 days in November 2016 before she was found on the side of a rural Yolo County road on Thanksgiving Day.

She had bindings on her body and injuries that included burns, a swollen nose, bruises and "brand" on her shoulder — all of which investigators said were self-inflicted to support her story.

Papini claimed that, while out for a run, she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women and tortured, but federal prosecutors say she was with an ex-boyfriend 600 miles south in Orange County the entire time.

In spring 2022, Papini pleaded guilty to making false statements and mail fraud under a plea bargain and turned herself in that November to begin serving an 18-month sentence. The plea bargain also required her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution.

Papini served more than a year behind bars before being transferred to a halfway house, from which she was released in September 2023.