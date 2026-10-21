Macklin Celebrini's OT power play goal lifts Sharks past Canadiens
Macklin Celebrini scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 2:13 of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Celebrini fired a one-timer into the top-left corner after goalie Jakub Dobes was called for interference on Colin Graf.
Celebrini added an assist and Tyler Toffoli and Michael Misa also scored to help San Jose (5-4-1) rebound from a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Monday night.
Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.
Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist each as Montreal (4-3-2) surrendered a two-goal advantage for the fourth time this season. Dobes made 26 saves.
Misa, who hit the post earlier in the period, cut into the Canadiens' lead at 5:36 in the third, finishing a feed from Kiefer Sherwood after Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson turned the puck over.
Toffoli tied it with 8:51 remaining in regulation when he buried Celebrini's pass on the power play with Arber Xhekaj in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Up next
Sharks: At Ottawa on Thursday night.
Canadiens: At Chicago on Friday night.