SF supervisors give final approval to 3,500 new homes at Stonestown Galleria

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors gave final approval Tuesday for a new project that will convert swaths of surface parking at the Stonestown Galleria mall into approximately 3,500 new homes, acres of open space and other community services.

The project could add up to five towers standing between three and 18 floors to the Stonestown Galleria area, which sits just north of San Francisco State University and amid lower-density and single-family housing units. In addition to housing, the project includes a new 6-acre open space, retail space, a retail main street at 20th Avenue and senior and child care facilities.

"Having grown up in the Sunset, Stonestown was a big part of my life as a kid," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman in a mayor's office statement last week with co-sponsors Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Myrna Melgar. "It's exciting to see it evolve in this way and it will be exciting to watch that neighborhood develop as a dense, urban center on the west side with amenities that will serve thousands of residents."

CBS News Bay Area

There are currently 3,300 parking spaces at Stonestown Galleria according to Parkopedia, a web service which keeps a record of parking spots. Though the project would build atop acres of surface parking, it aims to maintain parking availability and will construct a new parking garage for mall visitors, according to the board's agenda packet. In all, the project allows for up to 4,861 car parking spots and 1,277 bicycle parking spots, the agenda packet also noted.

The project will also replace an existing YMCA annex to build a 7,000-square-foot senior center, which a nonprofit operator would rent at $1 per year, and a child care center to serve 100 children at subsidized rent to a nonprofit, the mayor's statement said.

The mayor's statement also said that the project, proposed by real estate management firm Brookfield Properties, will help execute a city plan to develop 82,000 new homes between 2023 and 2031 to comply with a state mandate.

As of last Friday, 3,924 units have been authorized and put toward the goal of 82,000 new units, the city's planning department said. The department also could not say when the project would break ground.