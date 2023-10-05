Man arrested in killing of San Francisco Richmond District shopkeeper

SAN FRANCISCO – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the brutal death of a shopkeeper in San Francisco's Richmond District in August.

According to authorities, Santos De La Rosa was arrested in Hollister on Wednesday and was later booked into San Francisco County Jail. De La Rosa was charged with murder, second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The 21-year-old is suspected of attacking 60-year-old Yohannes "John" Tewolde in his store on the 3900 block of Balboa Street on August 24.

Yowhannes Tewolde, San Francisco man fatally beaten after trying to stop a thief at the Richmond District market where he works. CBS News Bay Area

"I would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department's Homicide division for their outstanding work to identify and apprehend, Mr. De La Rosa," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

"I would also like to thank the family and friends of the victim for their patience and trust in the system. Previously, I offered my condolences, and now I offer my office's unwavering commitment to fighting for justice in the courtroom," the district attorney went on to say.

Witnesses said the suspect attempted to steal beer when he was confronted by the shopkeeper, who was holding a bat. He then took the bat from Tewolde and attacked him.

According to the criminal complaint, De La Rosa had attempted to steal two cans of beer. Following the attack on the shopkeeper, prosecutors said he retrieved one of the beers he had tried to steal previously and threw the bat at a second victim inside the store before leaving in a waiting vehicle.

Tewolde was found unconscious by officers and was hospitalized. He succumbed to his injuries several days later.

The killing had sent shockwaves among residents in the Outer Richmond, who said Tewolde was a beloved part of the community.

"He was an incredibly hard worker. Always kind. You can see all the love in those letters. He was a great guy," said Drew Min, who helped organize a memorial for Tewolde shortly after his death.

De La Rosa is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. The District Attorney's Office said it plans to file a motion to detain De La Rosa pending trial, citing risk to public safety.

If convicted, De La Rosa faces up to life in state prison.