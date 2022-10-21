SF shelter overrun with rabbits, reduces adoption fees

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's animal shelter is officially maxxed out on rabbits, where nearly three dozen bunnies now await adoption, shelter officials said Friday.

The shelter has run out of space for incoming rabbits and needs to find adopters as soon as possible, said Deb Campbell, spokesperson for San Francisco Animal Care & Control.

More than half the rabbits came from a hoarding situation, Campbell said.

"Rabbits breed like rabbits so you can get over your head quickly," Campbell said.

All of the rabbits are in good condition, have been vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered, she said.

Adoption fees for the rabbits have been reduced to $20. San Francisco Animal Care & Control is open from noon to 5 p.m. every day, at 1419 Bryant St.

More information about adoption is available at https://www.sfanimalcare.org/.