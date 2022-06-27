Watch CBS News
SF Pride stage shut down after person sprays chemical into crowd

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Organizers from San Francisco LGBT Pride tweeted at 7:34 p.m. Sunday the group shut down a musical performance on the Kaiser Permanente main stage early at Sunday's Pride celebration after they said someone near the stage sprayed Mace into the crowd.

"Although no one was harmed, it was not a pleasant experience," the tweet said, confirming what was said at the time on stage. "We decided to cut the performance short in the interest of safety."

