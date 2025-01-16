Suspect in San Francisco Muni bus shooting arraigned on multiple felony charges

A man accused of shooting at an occupied San Francisco Muni bus in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood earlier this week has made his first court appearance, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, 58-year-old Adolph Patrick Greene was arraigned Wednesday. Greene is facing multiple felony charges, including discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon against a public transit employee and destroying evidence.

During the hearing, Greene pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations.

According to prosecutors, Greene was walking in the middle of the roadway at 4th and Berry Streets around 6 a.m. Monday when a bus carrying 15-20 passengers pulled up at a red light. When the light turned green, the man allegedly stopped in front of the bus and walked towards the vehicle.

When the bus driver tried to go around, Green allegedly pulled out a revolver from his jacket and fired one shot at the bus.

The bullet went through the windshield and struck a passenger seat. No injuries were reported.

"I am grateful there was no loss of life or serious injury in this shocking shooting," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "Public transit plays a vital role in our city and must be safe for everyone, including drivers and passengers. My office will do everything in our power to ensure that there is justice in this case."

Officers responding to the scene located Greene nearby and arrested him. Police said the revolver was recovered by Marine Unit officers in the Mission Creek Channel.

During the arraignment, prosecutors asked for Greene to be detained ahead of trial, citing public safety risk. The court did not set bail and he remains in custody.

Greene's next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday.