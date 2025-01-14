Man accused of shooting at San Francisco Muni bus in Mission Bay; occupants unhurt

Police in San Francisco said they arrested a man suspected of shooting at a Muni bus in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 6 a.m., officers were called to the area of 4th and Berry Streets, near the Caltrain station and Oracle Park on reports of shots being fired. When police arrived, they met with the driver of a Muni bus who said a man shot at him, before he fled on 4th Street.

According to an investigation, the bullet went through the windshield and struck a passenger seat in the bus. The driver was not hit by gunfire.

Paramedics responded to the scene to assess the victim.

About 15-20 passengers were inside the bus at the time, but police said none of the passengers remained at the scene to speak with officers.

During the investigation, police located the suspect and determined that the firearm was discarded. Police later recovered the gun with the help of the department's Marine Unit.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Adolph Patrick Greene of Oakland, was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

"Violence against any city employee will not be tolerated," Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "I'm thankful for the responding officers who acted quickly in apprehending the suspect and canvassing the area to locate evidence."

Greene was booked on multiple counts including discharge of a firearm of occupied motor vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a concealed firearm, destroying or concealing evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show Tuesday that Greene is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact SFPD by calling 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.