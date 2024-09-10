Lack of affordable housing a key issue in 2024 San Francisco mayor's race

Lack of affordable San Francisco housing continues to be struggle for residents

Lack of affordable San Francisco housing continues to be struggle for residents

Lack of affordable San Francisco housing continues to be struggle for residents

The lack of affordable housing in San Francisco is one of the pressing issues that's been at the forefront of debate as residents get ready vote in the Mayoral election this November.

Housing experts say the situation in San Francisco is among the worst in the state.

Jessie Harris is living off retirement savings, including Social Security and a pension. A licensed general contractor, he's picking up jobs wherever and whenever he can.

"I have to do this job because I only make enough money in retirement to pay my rent," said Harris.

A divorce four years ago forced him to move back to San Francisco, where he was born and raised. He's been on a long wait list for affordable housing.

"Affordable is anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000. But $4,000? I just can't afford that," said Harris.

The 66-year-old is clinging to hope that he'll have a better chance in a housing lottery or move up the wait list.

The San Francisco Redevelopment Agency displaced households in the 1960s and 1970s making them eligible for a Certificate of Preference in different areas of the city.

"I need a COPD because I have no more savings," said Harris.

Harris says his family was displaced from the Western Addition to the Bayview because of rezoning.

The last 4 years of paying rent at $4,000 per month, has put him into an untenable situation.

Karen Nemsick is Director of Housing Justice at United Way Bay Area.

"We see a really huge gap between wages going up at a very low level and rents speeding up," Nemsick told CBS News Bay Area.

Nemsick defines "affordable housing" as tenants paying a maximum of 30% of their income on housing, whether one is a teacher, retired general contractor, or firefighter.

Harris is hoping to not spend the majority, if not all of his retirement on monthly rent.

"Sometimes things are greater than yourself and something great can happen. I'm hoping this is one of those times," said Harris.

That attitude is admirable, but how long he can stay afloat is a daily reality and uncertainty.

Housing advocates say the broken permitting process, politicians, and Not In My Backyard voters have made it extremely difficult to build affordable housing in San Francisco.

Harris is getting help by one of the city's non-profit partners to find an affordable housing unit.