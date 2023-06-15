43-year-old injured in overnight shooting near San Francisco Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO – A 43-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area late Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 11:35 p.m. in the area of McAllister and Hyde streets, just a block east of Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not made an arrest in the case or released any details about what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.