Watch CBS News
Crime

43-year-old injured in overnight shooting near San Francisco Civic Center

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now 6 a.m. 6/15/23
PIX Now 6 a.m. 6/15/23 09:58

SAN FRANCISCO – A 43-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area late Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 11:35 p.m. in the area of McAllister and Hyde streets, just a block east of Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not made an arrest in the case or released any details about what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 3:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.