San Francisco police issue warning after $374K stolen in blessing scams

San Francisco police are warning members of the Chinese community to be extra vigilant after thieves have stolen nearly $400,000 from elderly women in recent months in so-called "blessing scams."

On Tuesday, police issued an alert Tuesday about the scammers, which often take place around the holidays and the Lunar New Year.

"These crimes against our most vulnerable community members are unacceptable, and we are working diligently to identify the suspects and bring them to justice," Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "As we continue investigating these crimes, we want our community members to stay vigilant to prevent blessing scams by continuing to talk to one another daily and working with SFPD to report these crimes."

According to officers, the Chinese-speaking suspects claim to provide relief from a curse or family illness through so called "purification ceremonies" in which victims are told to place cash and valuables in a bag to be "blessed". Scammers tell the victims to open the bag at a later date for the "blessing" to take effect.

When a victim opens the bag, they discover their valuables have been switched.

"Every year, members of our community are targeted by bad actors preying on vulnerable populations, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. These scams are against the law, and we will arrest people committing crimes against our neighbors," Mayor Daniel Lurie said.

In Tuesday's alert, police listed at least seven incidents dating back to Nov. 23 in which about $374,000 in cash and property were stolen. The incidents, which took place in areas across the city, involved victims who were in their 60s and 70s.

Police also released photos of potential suspects.

Photos of potential suspects and suspect vehicles connected to blessing scams in San Francisco from Nov. 2024 through Jan. 2025. San Francisco Police Department

"Blessing scams are not new and are becoming increasingly brazen," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. "These despicable scams rob innocent victims of their hard-earned money and also take their dignity as well, as victims often feel deep shame."

Police offered several tips to the community, including:

• Be aware of strangers

• Do not easily believe what strangers say

• Keep a distance from strangers

• Do not follow strangers anywhere

• Do not let strangers touch you

• Do not withdraw money at banks with strangers

• Do not bring strangers home

• Be aware if strangers ask for money

• Before withdrawing large sums of money/ valuables, tell your family

Anyone who has information about these cases can contact the SFPD's anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting a tip to 411, beginning the message with SFPD. Cantonese speakers can use a special tip line at 415-553-9212 or 1-855-737-3847.

Reports can also be made at any SFPD or by calling dispatch at 415-553-0123 and requesting an officer to take a report.