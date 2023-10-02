Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO – Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last week, will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.

According to the office of the late senator, the public is invited to pay their respects and to sign a condolence book between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Feinstein's decades-long career in public service began at City Hall, when she was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969. She became mayor following the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978 and was elected to two terms.

Her office said a funeral service for Feinstein will be held at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in Herbst Theatre on Thursday. Due to limited space, the funeral will not be open to the public but will be simulcast at the North Light Court at City Hall and online.

The senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

Known for breaking multiple glass ceilings during her long political career, Feinstein died Thursday at the age of 90, hours casting her final vote in the U.S. Senate. First elected to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein became the longest-serving woman in the Senate, as well as the longest-serving senator in California history.