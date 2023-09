Team coverage: Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90 Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women in government, has died at the age of 90. Feinstein's decades in public service began in her hometown of San Francisco, where she served on Board of Supervisors and as mayor in the wake of the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Skyler Henry and Shawn Chitnis report. (9/29/23)