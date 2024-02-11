Watch CBS News
Section of El Camino Real in Los Altos closed since Christmas Day fire to reopen

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Los Altos police said all lanes of the eastbound section of El Camino Real between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday morning after being closed due to the demolition of a building.

This section of El Camino Real has been shut down since early Christmas morning due to a three-alarm fire that destroyed the commercial building there. Demolition on the building began Jan. 24 and traffic on the avenue between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue was prohibited.

The bike lane and sidewalk directly in front of 4600 El Camino Real will still remain closed, according to the city.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 7:51 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

