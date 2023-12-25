Section of El Camino Real closed during cleanup of 3-alarm fire

LOS ALTOS -- A three-alarm fire damaged a commercial building in Los Altos early on Christmas morning.

The blaze was declared under control as of about 5:20 p.m., police and fire officials said.

A three-alarm fire damaged a commercial building in Los Altos early Monday. KPIX

The fire was reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday at a two-story building covering more than 20,000 square feet the 4600 block of El Camino Real, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Eastbound El Camino Real will remain closed between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue until the building can be demolished, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to police.