Section of El Camino Real closed during cleanup of 3-alarm fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

LOS ALTOS -- A three-alarm fire damaged a commercial building in Los Altos early on Christmas morning. 

The blaze was declared under control as of about 5:20 p.m., police and fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 4:48 a.m. Monday at a two-story building covering more than 20,000 square feet the 4600 block of El Camino Real, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Eastbound El Camino Real will remain closed between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue until the building can be demolished, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to police.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 9:30 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

