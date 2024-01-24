Demolition set for Los Altos commercial building gutted in Christmas Day fire

LOS ALTOS – Demolition of a commercial building in Los Altos that was badly damaged in a three-alarm Christmas Day fire is scheduled to begin Wednesday, according to city and fire officials.

A contractor's crew will start tearing down the roof and second story of the building over the next several days in order to make it safe for investigators with the Santa Clara County Fire Department to get inside and determine what caused the fire.

El Camino Real between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue was closed as a result of the fire and will remain off limits to traffic until the demolition is complete.

The fire was reported at 4:48 a.m. Dec. 25 at the two-story, roughly 20,000 square foot building at 4600 El Camino Real.

No injuries were reported.