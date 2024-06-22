Watch CBS News
Second year of Stern Grove Festival broadcasts kicks off

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland native King Isis set to kick off Stern Grove Festival
Oakland native King Isis set to kick off Stern Grove Festival 02:58

For the 87th year of free live music at Sigmund Stern Grove in San Francisco, KPIX will once again be providing livestream and broadcast coverage of the Stern Grove Festival concerts.

The broadcast and livestream partnership with the Stern Grove Festival began in 2023 and featured spectacular performances by such luminaries as Neko Case, the Indigo Girls, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Angelique Kidjo, Bob Moses, Buddy Guy, and the Flaming Lips.

The Stern Grove Festival is a non-profit organization that has been enriching the lives of over 90,000 people each summer by bringing ten free concerts with world-class musicians to the Bay Area.

Last month, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock and Latin soul band Chicano Batman. Our second year of live broadcast and streaming the festival concerts begins Sunday afternoon with this weekend's season opener, Canadian alt-pop duo Tegan & Sara.  

Stern Grove schedule
Stern Grove schedule Stern Grove Festival

Information on how you can watch the performances is below.

  • What: Stern Grove Festival concerts
  • Date: Sundays this summer
  • Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30-5 p.m.
  • Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco
  • On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12
  • Online livestream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.

You can help the festival continue its mission of bringing free live music to the Bay Area and beyond by visiting the Stern Grove website and making a donation.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 8:55 AM PDT

