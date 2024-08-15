Second suspect arrested in connection with weekend Brentwood kidnapping

Police in Brentwood on Thursday arrested a second suspect who was allegedly involved in a kidnapping that happened over the weekend, according to authorities.

A press release posted on social media by the Brentwood Police Department Monday said police dispatch received reports of a male and female engaged in a physical altercation inside a vehicle on Sunday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. The reporting party provided a partial license plate, which allowed police to identify and obtain the full license plate of the vehicle.

Two additional calls regarding the altercation inside the same vehicle were subsequently received, leading to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert that was issued to agencies Contra Costa County agencies as well as to law enforcement throughout the Bay Area.

As the search by Brentwood police intensified, Pittsburg officers located and stopped the vehicle. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old San Francisco resident James Llarena, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and other related offenses. The adult female victim was transported for medical care for sustained injuries during the physical altercation. Investigators determined that Llarena was acquainted with the victim.

While police did not initially believe there were any additional suspects, an update on the case confirmed that a second man was taken into custody by detectives on Thursday. Police said 19-year-old Antioch resident Elijah Alcala was arrested for kidnapping and other related charges.

Police also confirmed that Llarena has been charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, stalking, criminal threats. Additional related charges were also filed against Llarena, whose bail was set at $400,000.

Police said the case remains under active investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Inerbichler at 925-809-7792. Callers may remain anonymous.