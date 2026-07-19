Sausalito city manager arrested days after leave of absence was approved

Sausalito's city manager was arrested over the weekend, just weeks after taking office, the city said Sunday.

Elaine Forbes was arrested around 7 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of criminal charges, according to the city.

The city said it would not comment on the allegations as the Marin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating, but stated she was arrested within city limits. CBS News Bay Area reached out to the sheriff's office but has yet to hear back.

Forbes was appointed unanimously on May 5 and took office on July 1, according to the city. She was previously the director of the Port of San Francisco from 2016 until December 2025.

The Sausalito City Council had recently approved a leave of absence for Forbes during a closed session on Thursday.

"The work of the City of Sausalito continues without interruption under the leadership of Acting City Manager Brandon Phipps and our dedicated municipal staff. It is anticipated the City Council will discuss next steps at its upcoming City Council meeting," the city said.